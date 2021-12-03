COVID-19 kills a 38-year-old Milwaukee mother three days after an emergency C-section.

Three days after giving birth to a baby through c-section, a 38-year-old Milwaukee lady died of COVID-19. Her family claims she was never able to meet her baby.

Adrienne Chandler, a resident of West Bend, died on Tuesday after a long battle with the illness. Chandler’s boyfriend Ryan Emperley told WISN that she was intubated for days before she died.

He went on to say that following the emergency c-section, the physicians moved her to Ascension Columbia St Mary’s Hospital, but she died from the infection. Fortunately, Roman, the newborn, is in good health.

Though the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed she died from COVID-19 at the hospital, the article said that it is unclear how she caught the virus or whether she was vaccinated.

Their children are wounded, according to Adrienne’s ex-husband David Henderson, because they “weren’t allowed to say goodbye perhaps like they wanted.”

“It was perhaps the hardest day of my life on Tuesday, when I had to inform them.” They had a lot of questions about what had happened and what was going to happen. “There were a lot of questions I didn’t know I had answers to, but I tried to be as open and honest as I could,” Henderson told WISN.

Olivia, 11 years old, Mariah, 9 years old, and Calvin, 8 years old, are the couple’s three children. He claims the kids are particularly disappointed that their mother will not be around for Christmas.

Chandler is a “social butterfly,” according to Henderson. “All the texts and stuff I’ve gotten over the last several days show the influence she had on a lot of people’s lives,” Henderson said.

“She’d do a lot of baking to help families out in situations like this,” he continued, “and she’d always offer a helping hand if someone was in need, and help in any way she could.”

Chandler’s family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help the kids. “Adrienne was expecting her fourth child and was overjoyed to have him join the family. Adrienne went in for an emergency c-section, which she needed due to severe COVID, but she did not survive,” according to the page.

According to recent data, there were 618 additional confirmed cases in Milwaukee County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 162,672. Since the beginning of the epidemic, the county has recorded 1,703 deaths. Wisconsin has the country’s fourth-worst rate of COVID positive, according to health officials.