COVID-19 kills a 105-year-old fully vaccinated woman who survived the Spanish flu.

COVID-19 claimed the life of a 105-year-old woman who survived the 1918 Spanish Flu and World War II.

Primetta Giacopini, a 105-year-old San Jose resident, died of COVID-19 on September 16th. Dorene Giacoponi, Primetta’s 61-year-old daughter, believes Primetta was infected with COVID-19 by her babysitter, who had been sick since her husband returned from Idaho.

During a visit on Sept. 9, Dorene observed her mother coughing. On Sept. 11, Primetta was brought to the emergency department, where her oxygen levels began to plummet over the next six days. Her mother had pneumonia and needed to be put on a ventilator, according to a chest X-ray.

Dorene, who agreed to remove her mother’s oxygen, told the Associated Press, “They claimed nobody over 80 makes it off a ventilator.”

Primetta died on Sept. 16, two days after her ventilator was disconnected.

“I have a lot of maybes about what I should have done with the ventilator… yet it broke through three vaccinated people,” Dorene explained. “I keep reminding myself that she was 105 years old.” We often talk about how the only thing that might kill my grandmother and mother was a global pandemic.”

The 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, which was formerly thought to be the deadliest in modern American history, infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide and killed up to 50 million people. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Spanish Flu killed 675,000 people in the United States alone.

The mortality toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has surpassed that of the 1918 influenza pandemic in the United States. According to Johns Hopkins University, 697,695 Americans have died as a result of the virus as of Thursday.

COVID-19 infections, on the other hand, have decreased by 13.3% in the last week. The seven-day moving average of new confirmed cases was 106,395, down from 122,716 the previous week, as of Thursday.

Despite the decrease, Dr. Gregory Poland, an infectious disease expert and director of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Group, warned that if fewer Americans follow COVID-19 safety precautions, the virus might resurface.

“We will continue to disregard it and not wear any masks, take no precautions, and travel again,” Poland told Fox News. “And that, by itself, will result in another COVID, influenza, and RSV [respiratory syncytial virus, a common respiratory virus]outbreak in winter.”

