COVID-19 kills 7 fully vaccinated people in Florida within two weeks.

Despite being properly vaccinated against COVID-19, at least seven people in Florida have died from the virus in the last two weeks.

After acquiring coronavirus-related illnesses such as pneumonia and stroke, these vaccinated patients perished.

“They had all been completely vaccinated, which was alarming… For starters, when I arrived at the hospital, the initial report was that he was doing well. “I was on 2 liters of oxygen, sitting up, decent saturation rate, and I crashed in 72 hours and died,” Patricia Seemann, a Florida medical practitioner who cares for homebound patients, told WESH 2.

Despite the recent deaths, Seemann continues to encourage residents to be vaccinated, stating that the vaccines may provide COVID-19 patients with the “best possible odds.”

According to data from The New York Times, Florida health officials reported 21,669 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the state’s seven-day average to 24,720. It’s impossible to say how many of the new infections were true breakthroughs.

Vaccine-preventable illnesses have also spread to other states. In Texas, authorities with the Austin Public Health Department announced on Tuesday that more than 2,600 breakthrough infections had been reported among the 1.2 million citizens who have been fully vaccinated against the new coronavirus.

At least 88.2 percent of the 812 individuals whose symptom status was known were symptomatic among the known breakthrough cases. At least 41 individuals were admitted to the hospital, with a median age of 77. According to KVUE, officials have documented 12 breakthrough deaths.

In six of seven U.S. states, including California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia, breakthrough infections now account for at least 20% of newly diagnosed cases. In addition, the percentage of breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths climbed considerably.

“Remember when the first vaccine papers were published? It was as if no one got hospitalized or died. Dr. Robert Wachter, chairman of the department of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, told The New York Times, “That certainly isn’t accurate.”

According to CNBC, data from late July showed that 44 percent of all breakthrough hospitalizations involved people with impaired immune systems, such as cancer patients, organ transplant recipients, and people with advanced or untreated HIV.

The statistics back up calls for a booster shot for Americans, which the US Food and Drug Administration has approved for emergency usage. Immunocompromised patients as young as 12 will receive the third dose.

It's unknown when the third dose will be approved for distribution to the general public. The Biden administration, on the other hand, is attempting to provide booster shots as soon as possible.