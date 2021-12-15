COVID-19 kills 699 fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents; 100,000 new cases are reported.

Despite being completely vaccinated, nearly 700 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19, as the number of breakthrough cases continues to rise in the state.

Massachusetts health officials reported 52 more breakthrough COVID-19 deaths between December 4 and 11. Since inoculations began on Dec. 14, 2020, the total number of deaths among the completely immunized in the state has risen to 699.

Massachusetts also saw 11,431 new breakthrough infections within the same time period. According to data from the Department of Public Health, the state has already reported a total of 100,399 COVID-19 cases among the completely vaccinated.

Breakthrough infections and deaths account for 2.02 percent and 0.01 percent of the state’s fully vaccinated residents, respectively.

Despite the increased number of illnesses and deaths among the vaccinated, health authorities continue to recommend that people acquire the COVID-19 vaccination, stating that the shots are still helpful in preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death.

Vaccine recipients are also encouraged to get booster injections to strengthen their protection against COVID-19, according to health officials.

19 cases have been reported statewide, with Massachusetts health officials reporting 4,039 new confirmed infections and 61 new fatalities among the unprotected and vaccinated on Tuesday. It was the state’s highest number of deaths since March 3.

Since the outbreak began, the state has reported 916,547 cases and 19,304 deaths. According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, Massachusetts now has a seven-day average positive rate of 5.18 percent.

Officials in Massachusetts are encouraging the local government to implement mask laws in indoor public spaces to stem the spread of the pandemic as the number of infections continues to rise.

The Boston Globe quoted Julia Raifman, an assistant professor of health law, policy, and management at Boston University School of Public Health, as saying, “Massachusetts is a high-transmission setting with a COVID surge, and it is past time for Massachusetts to have an indoor mask policy to protect everyone.”

After a legislative hearing scheduled for Thursday, state Representative William Driscoll Jr., who supports mask mandates, warned the government may impose more restrictions, including masking guidance in public spaces.