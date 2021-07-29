COVID-19 kills 169 fully vaccinated people in Illinois.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 160 completely vaccinated people in Illinois, according to state health officials.

169 people in Illinois died after contracting COVID-19 despite being completely vaccinated, according to new data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday. The death toll represents 2.44 percent of all coronavirus-related deaths since January 1.

Two weeks after obtaining the second dosage of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after receiving one dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine, a person is deemed “completely immunized.”

According to the IDPH, 644 completely vaccinated patients in Illinois have been hospitalized for COVID-19, as reported by NBC Chicago.

Ten people have perished in the last week out of a total of 169. In the week since the state’s last statement, at least 51 people had been admitted to hospitals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Illinois does not disclose the number of patients who were diagnosed with COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated but did not die or require hospitalization.

Despite the statistics, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike continues to encourage citizens of the state to get vaccinated, claiming that the advantages outweigh the danger of infection.

“You know, everyone has heard of a case or two of someone having a breakthrough infection or breakthrough hospitalization, but you need to focus on the people who aren’t vaccinated, because they’re the ones who are filling up the hospital as COVID patients,” he said.

According to a study published in Virological this month, the more contagious Delta variation of the novel coronavirus transmits 225 percent quicker than the original strain. This variant afflicted people had 1,000 times more copies of COVID-19 in their respiratory tracts.

People infected with the Delta form are also more likely to spread the virus earlier in the course of their sickness, according to researchers at the Guangdong Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus took six days to reach measurable levels within a patient with the initial strain. It just takes four days on average with the Delta variation.