COVID-19 kills 162 fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents; 23,800 new cases are reported.

According to the most recent data, over 160 completely vaccinated residents in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19, with the state reporting over 23,800 breakthrough cases.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released new information on breakthrough cases in the state on Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 162 deaths have been reported among the state’s fully vaccinated residents, according to the report. The figure reflects 0.004% of the fully vaccinated population in Massachusetts.

Authorities recorded a total of 23,858 confirmed COVID-19 infections among people who had been properly vaccinated, according to the statistics. The outbreak infected 0.53 percent of the state’s 4.5 million fully vaccinated residents.

The number of breakthrough cases is increasing across the state. In the last week alone, authorities reported 4,415 new breakthrough cases, with 111 of them resulting in hospital hospitalizations. Last week, breakthrough cases accounted for 40% of the state’s reported infections.

There was no mention in the paper of whether the patients who developed breakthrough infections had any pre-existing medical issues. It further stated that because to errors in records, the state’s COVID-19 instances may be “undercounted.”

COVID-19 cases in the state totaled 720,175 as of Tuesday, with 17,921 deaths since the outbreak began.

Cases of new infections and deaths continue to rise across the United States. Authorities reported more than 2,400 deaths among fully vaccinated Americans as of Aug. 30. At least 87 percent of those who died from the new coronavirus were 65 or older.

According to an internal report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 10,471 breakthrough hospitalizations in the United States, with 7,282 of these occurring in patients 65 and older.

According to Dr. Shalika Katugaha, Baptist Health’s System Medical Director of Infectious Diseases, the United States could be reporting 35,000 breakthrough cases per week. However, she cautioned that the true numbers could be substantially higher, pointing out that some people who test positive may not report their findings.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has reported 40,451,429 total COVID-19 cases and 652,647 deaths since the outbreak began.