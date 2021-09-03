COVID-19 kills 144 fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents; 19,443 new cases are reported.

According to the most recent state data, about 150 fully vaccinated citizens in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of breakthrough cases to over 19,000 people.

According to data released this week by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the state has seen a total of 19,443 breakthrough COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began, up from 15,739 cases reported as of Aug. 24. At least 144 completely vaccinated people have died as a result of the breakthrough illnesses, up from 131 deaths reported last week.

The 0.43 percent of the state’s 4.5 million fully vaccinated residents who contracted a breakthrough infection. The deaths account for 0.003% of the total.

The number of breakthrough instances revealed by Massachusetts officials has been steadily increasing each week. Authorities reported 700 COVID-19 instances involving fully vaccinated residents between July 10 and July 17. Between Aug. 7 and 14, the number of cases increased to about 2,700.

Experts believe that the increase in breakthrough cases is due to the emergence of the more contagious Delta form and the diminishing protection provided by the initial vaccine cycle.

The Boston Globe quoted Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, who heads the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, as saying, “Even if you have a highly effective vaccine, if you have a high community prevalence of an infectious agent, you’re going to see a substantial number of cases in the vaccinated.”

Despite the increase in breakthrough infections, research on over a million patients found that the vaccinations continue to provide effective protection against severe COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

The study, which was published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases on Wednesday, looked at data from nearly a million participants who participated in the ZOE Covid Study between December 2020 and July 2021. A breakthrough infection was reported in less than 0.2 percent of the research subjects. People who were sensitive to the virus, such as elderly folks and those with pre-existing medical conditions, were more likely to be affected.

Only 6% of those who were infected with a breakthrough infection reported minor symptoms.