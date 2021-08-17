COVID-19 kills 12 fully vaccinated Texans.

According to authorities, a dozen people in El Paso, Texas, have died from COVID-19 despite being completely vaccinated against the virus.

El Paso health officials revealed on Monday that 14 people have died from COVID-19 in the last week, including one who was fully vaccinated. Authorities did not name any of the residents who died because they had underlying health issues.

The majority of the fatality victims were men aged 40 to 90. According to KVIA, two of the 14 victims were women in their 70s.

El Paso has now confirmed 12 deaths linked to the coronavirus, all of which occurred in patients who had been completely vaccinated against the virus. The city’s health officials have reported a total of 2,744 deaths, including those who were not vaccinated.

The 14 new deaths follow the city’s announcement of 750 new COVID-19 cases in the previous week, including 189 breakthrough infections.

In some places of the United States, the number of breakthrough cases has been increasing. Despite being properly vaccinated against COVID-19, a 47-year-old lady with pre-existing medical issues died on August 9 in Oregon. Oregon health officials reported ten breakthrough deaths in July alone.

In Minnesota, officials documented 7,171 breakthrough infections, or 0.24 percent of the state’s completely vaccinated population.

Despite an increase in the number of cases and deaths among the vaccinated population, health professionals claim that COVID-19 vaccinations continue to provide effective protection against severe cases and hospitalizations.

“The vaccines are continuing to do their job, even though we are seeing a somewhat higher proportion of breakthrough cases,” Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease expert for the Minnesota Department of Health, told the Star Tribune.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States also stressed that no vaccination has ever been proven to be 100 percent effective in avoiding infection. However, the agency recently issued emergency use authorization for a third COVID-19 vaccination dose, in collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration.

Americans with moderate to severe immunosuppression will receive the third dosage, which will help improve their protection against the new coronavirus. Organ transplant recipients, hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients, those on high-dose corticosteroids, and people with advanced or untreated HIV are all candidates for the second shot.