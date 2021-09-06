COVID-19 kills 113 fully vaccinated Oregon residents; 13,166 new cases are reported.

Despite being completely vaccinated against COVID-19, more than 100 people in Oregon have died from the virus, according to state data.

Since January, at least 113 Oregonians who were completely vaccinated have died of COVID-19. At least 63 of the deaths affected adults above the age of 80. There were 29 cases involving persons aged 70 to 79, 15 cases involving people aged 60 to 69, three cases involving people aged 50 to 59, and three cases involving residents aged 40 to 49.

According to state records, no breakthrough fatalities in people under the age of 40 have been recorded in Oregon.

The number of breakthrough cases in the state has also increased to 13,166, with the bulk of cases affecting adults between the ages of 30 and 59. In the week ending Aug. 28, at least 2,592 of the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases among the fully vaccinated population were reported.

The state has reported 650 breakthrough hospitalizations since January, with 219 of those over the age of 80.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people accounted for four out of every five COVID-19 deaths. During the same time period, five out of every six confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state involved people who had not yet had a vaccine shot or were not fully vaccinated.

According to Chunhuei Chi, director of Oregon State University’s Center for Global Health, “both hospitalizations and deaths are quite minimal in terms of percentage of individuals vaccinated.” “That is why the current outbreak is being referred to as a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

With the spread of the extremely contagious Delta strain across the United States, new cases and deaths have been on the rise. Despite the fact that public health experts claim that vaccines protect against illnesses, hospitalizations, and fatalities, research have revealed that vaccine effectiveness diminishes over time.

The federal government has authorized a third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for those with moderate to severe impaired immune systems to strengthen their protection due to an increase in instances among fully vaccinated people.