COVID-19 killed 79 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts, according to DPH data.

Despite being completely vaccinated against COVID-19, nearly 80 people have died in Massachusetts, according to the state’s health agency.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released data on Saturday revealing that there were 4,450 “breakthrough” instances of the new coronavirus among the state’s more than four million vaccinated individuals.

According to The Boston Globe, who cited DPH data, the figures include 303 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalized, as well as 79 completely vaccinated people who died without being confined or during a hospital admission.

The deaths represent for 1.78 percent of the over 4,000 breakthrough cases and 0.0019 percent of all inhabitants who have been properly immunized.

In a response to the Globe, the agency added, “Breakthrough case numbers are exceedingly rare, and cases in which the person was hospitalized or died are much lower.”

“All available data continue to support the conclusion that all three COVID-19 vaccines used in the United States are highly protective against severe disease and mortality from all known COVID-19 variations. Getting vaccinated is the best method to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

A “breakthrough” case, according to experts, is someone who tests positive for COVID-19 at least 14 days after being fully vaccinated against the virus. According to Prevention.com, this means they received two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or a single shot of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine.

Officials with the Pima County Health Department in Arizona confirmed two breakthrough cases involving “high risk” patients last week. The two Arizonians who were fully immunized were either 65 years old or had underlying medical issues. The COVID-19 variant that infected the two residents is unknown.

Breakthrough instances are expected, according to officials from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who also noted that no COVID-19 vaccines have demonstrated to be 100 percent effective in preventing infections.

More contagious COVID-19 variations, according to the CDC, may lead to more breakthrough cases. This includes the Delta form, which is responsible for 58 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the US.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccinations Tracker, more than 160 million people had been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as of Thursday.