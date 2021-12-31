COVID-19 killed 660 Oregon residents who had been fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of over 650 fully vaccinated residents in Oregon, as case counts across the state continue to rise due to the spread of the Omicron variety.

Since the beginning of Oregon’s COVID-19 immunization program in December 2020, health officials have counted 660 breakthrough deaths among the state’s completely vaccinated population. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 at least two weeks after being fully vaccinated are considered vaccine breakthrough cases.

353 of the 660 inoculated people who died from the novel coronavirus were over the age of 80, 170 were between the ages of 70 and 79, 99 were between the ages of 60 and 69, 25 were between the ages of 50 and 59, 10 were between the ages of 40 and 49, 2 were between the ages of 30-39, and 1 was between the ages of 20 and 29. According to the Oregon Health Authority’s Breakthrough Case Report, no breakthrough COVID-19 deaths had been reported in the 10-19 and 0-9 age ranges as of Wednesday.

According to the report, health officials recorded 2,567 new breakthrough infections between December 19 and December 25, based on COVID-19 data. COVID-19 infections among fully vaccinated people accounted for 36.7 percent of all infections recorded at that time.

In total, 53,604 breakthrough COVID-19 instances were reported in Oregon. People aged 30-39 accounted for more than 18% of all infections within the vaccinated population.

The news comes after the Oregon Health Authority reported 2,331 new COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated and vaccinated across the state on Wednesday, nearly double the number reported the previous week on the same day.

The state’s case figures on Wednesday marked the first time it had recorded over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases since September 29.

The latest rise in case numbers, according to Dr. Paul Cieslak, medical director for infectious diseases and vaccines in the OHA’s Public Health Division, is due to the emergence of new infections caused by the highly transmissible Omicron strain.

“That’s hardly a wave,” Cieslak told KGW8, “but given how quickly omicron spread in other areas where it kind of ballooned shortly after it was first discovered, and given that… our daily average number of cases has been picking up for several days now, I do suspect that omicron is coming on strong now.”