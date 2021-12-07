COVID-19 killed 552 Oregon residents, half of whom had received the Pfizer vaccine.

Despite being completely vaccinated against COVID-19, more than 500 people in Oregon have died as a result of the virus, and health officials continue to record over 2,000 new cases every day.

Health officials in Oregon have recorded a total of 552 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths since the outbreak began. 273 persons were fully immunized with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which contributed to the overall number of deaths. According to data from the Oregon Health Authority, at least 144 people received the Moderna vaccination and 78 people received Johnson & Johnson doses.

Between November 21 and November 27, 4,134 new COVID-19 cases were reported, according to the latest data. At least 1,186 of the infections were new.

Oregon had reported 45,545 coronavirus infections among fully vaccinated people as of Dec. 2. People aged 80 and up accounted for at least 6.6 percent of breakthrough infections. In addition, 4.8 percent of all cases reported in the state were among those aged 12 to 19. The majority of instances (10.9 percent) were documented in people between the ages of 30 and 39.

The Oregon Health Authority’s report comes as the state’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Health officials reported 2,041 new illnesses and 25 new fatalities over the weekend.

Despite the increased number of breakthrough cases and deaths, health professionals continue to recommend that patients acquire COVID-19 vaccines, stating that the doses continue to provide protection.

The former Multnomah Greyhound Park in Wood Village has become a new high-volume immunization center for the Oregon Health Authority. At the new immunization facility, all three vaccines that have been licensed for use in the United States will be available. Booster shots and vaccine dosages will also be provided for children.

People who want to get vaccinated at the Wood Village location are not required to make an appointment. The facility accepts both walk-in and drive-in customers.

According to KGW8, the Oregon Health Authority plans to open nearly a dozen vaccination sites across the state in December, including in Baker County Fairgrounds, Clackamas County, Columbia County Fairgrounds, Deschutes County Fairgrounds, Jackson County Expo Center, Marion County, Union County, and Washington County.