COVID-19 is given to a pregnant woman the day before she gives birth, and she dies a few days later.

In August, a 31-year-old mother from Kershaw County, South Carolina, died from COVID-19 problems just days after giving birth to her fourth child.

WIS News 10 stated that Sara Caitlin Vilchez, of Elgin, waited until after her delivery to get vaccinated because she was concerned about how the vaccine would interact with her underlying health concerns and pregnancy.

Vilchez was diagnosed with COVID-19 on August 14, just three days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that pregnant women get the coronavirus vaccine. Previously, the immunization was suggested but not totally recommended for pregnant women.

“She had just minor signs and symptoms. Sara’s older sister, Amanda Haynes, recalled a scratchy throat and coughing, although Vilchez did not have any respiratory problems at the time.

Marianna Vilchez, Vilchez’s daughter, was born on August 15th. Her symptoms reportedly worsened three days later, but she persisted on leaving the hospital with her infant.

“She wished to return home. Her sister explained, “She wanted to take her young girl home.”

Before Vilchez was freed, she was given a monoclonal antibody therapy. Three hours later, she was taken back to the hospital. After another two hours, she was placed on a ventilator.

“It went from being so upbeat that ‘She’s going to beat this,’ to ‘Now she’s gone,’” Haynes explained.

While Vilchez was on the ventilator, things began to look up for her, according to her sister.

“She was succeeding against the odds.

We were discussing taking her to the next level. She appeared to be in good health; she was awake and aware, and she made the nurses chuckle. Haynes recalls her request for ice and juice.

Vilchez’s feeding tube, on the other hand, became dislodged and infected him, necessitating surgery.

Her heart stopped before doctors could start surgery when they got to the operating room, according to Haynes.

Vilchez’s heart was reportedly restarted after 40 minutes of chest compressions by medical staff. Her heart stopped for 30 minutes after the procedure, but it was successfully completed.

Vilchez was resuscitated, but the medical staff cautioned Haynes that her sister’s body would not be able to tolerate the heart-stopping again.

Haynes explained, “That’s when they let the family come up.” “Her presence had simply vanished.”

Later, the Elgin community raised almost $10,000 for a fundraiser titled “Let’s give Sara Caitlin the burial she deserves.”

Vilchez’s family and health authorities have urged pregnant women to be vaccinated as soon as possible. Brief News from Washington Newsday.