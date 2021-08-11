COVID-19 is given to a fully vaccinated couple 19 days before their wedding.

Despite being completely vaccinated against the new coronavirus, a couple from Massachusetts tested positive for COVID-19 days before their wedding date.

Tyler and Kristen Stillings, a couple from Ashburnham, were planning to marry in August when they started experiencing symptoms that are often associated with COVID-19.

Kristen told CBS Boston, “I had a minor fever and I phoned him weeping and I said we need to go get tested.”

Tyler, who was tired, got an at-home quick test and found out he had COVID-19. After a PCR nasal swab test, the pair was both found to be positive for COVID-19.

Tyler and Kristen both experienced only minor symptoms as a result of being fully vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccination in March.

“The worst that happened was that we were exhausted, so we went to bed and slept it off. As a result, the vaccine has a significant impact on your symptoms,” Kristen explained.

Breakthrough infections are becoming more common in the United States, though they are remain uncommon.

Despite receiving both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, 14-year-old Eric Quinley tested positive for COVID-19 in Knoxville, Tennessee. According to WBIR 10 News, the teen reportedly had moderate symptoms such as congestion and a sore throat.

Only 0.18 percent of Tennessee citizens who have been properly vaccinated have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. The majority of the instances were likewise not serious.

Experts say breakthrough infections occur for a variety of reasons, including the fact that current COVID-19 vaccinations aren’t 100 percent effective and the spread of the more infectious Delta version.

According to CNBC, health experts also point out that there is insufficient data on how long vaccination immunity lasts after inoculation.

People who had not been fully vaccinated against the virus were five times more likely to be hospitalized in various states than those who had been fully vaccinated. According to a study done by The New York Times, the unvaccinated were eight times more likely than the fully vaccinated to die from coronavirus.

COVID-19 has been detected in at least 125,000 completely vaccinated Americans. There have been 1,400 deaths among them. According to NBC News, the results represented fewer than 0.08 percent of the more than 160 million people who have been properly vaccinated.