COVID-19 is compared to HIV, a cause Princess Diana championed.

COVID-19 has been linked to the HIV pandemic, a time when Princess Diana was doing some of her most inspiring work.

Both worldwide public health emergencies, according to the Duke of Sussex, have been prolonged by “corporate greed and political ineptitude” impeding access to therapy.

As part of the People’s Vaccine campaign, he called on large pharmaceutical corporations to share vaccine technology and allow doses to be made locally in developing countries.

“There are significant parallels between COVID-19 and another devastating pandemic, one that started 40 years ago—HIV,” Harry stated in a video commemorating World AIDS Day.

“This is a story about how corporate greed and political incompetence have prolonged both pandemics and what we can do to stop it,” he said in the video.

The duke joined Winnie Byanyima, UNAIDS executive director, in claiming that both pandemics required activism to undermine corporate monopolies’ dominance, particularly in the case of HIV and antiretroviral medications.

“A wave of activity in the early 2000s helped disrupt drug company monopolies, enabling millions of people access to generic drugs at a fraction of the cost,” he explained.

“By removing vaccine monopolies and sharing technology, developed-world countries can start developing COVID vaccines as well,” he noted.

Princess Diana is shown in the film visiting the AIDS ward at St Mary’s Hospital in London in December 1989.

The royal engagement happened two years after she made headlines when she famously shook the hand of an HIV/AIDS sufferer without wearing gloves at a time when some people still believed the illness could be transmitted through touch.

In an address for Global Citizen Live in Central Park in New York on September 25, the prince urged for vaccine equity.

“They stated many countries are ready to develop vaccines at home, but they aren’t allowed to because ultra-rich pharmaceutical corporations aren’t willing to share the recipes,” he said.

“These countries have the resources, expertise, and labor force to begin manufacturing. All they need now is for the intellectual property rights to the vaccine to be relinquished and the vaccine technology to be transferred.

"By the way, many of these vaccines were subsidized by the government." You paid for the immunizations, so they're yours."