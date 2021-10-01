Covid-19 instances in a Merseyside town have doubled in a week.

In one portion of our territory, the number of cases of the coronavirus has doubled in seven days.

In the week leading up to September 17, just 39 instances of the virus were reported in Rock Ferry, Wirral.

However, according to the most recent statistics, which cover the week ending September 24, this number has risen to 79 cases.

Mercedes driver explains why he parked for two hours across a woman’s property.

Infection rates are rising across the Wirral, although not at the same rate.

In Wirral, there were 986 cases in the week leading up to September 24, a rate of 304 per 100,000.

This is up from 831 cases the week before, which had a lower rate of 256 per 100,000.

However, the borough’s case numbers remain significantly below those observed in July, when the rate rose beyond 500 per 100,000, and the current rate is still well below September’s peak of slightly over 350 per 100,000.

In terms of hospital impact, the number of Covid-19 patients on the Wirral has increased somewhat, from 38 to 40.

This is consistent with recent data. Virus-related admissions in Wirral persisted in the 30s and 40s throughout August and September.

This demonstrates the vaccine’s effectiveness. Despite very high incidence counts, hospitalization rates in Wirral have remained quite low.

However, the increase in cases over the summer and early autumn has resulted in an increase of admissions. Wirral’s hospitalization statistics were in single digits for most of May and June.

However, without the mass vaccination program, this figure would have been far higher.

In the week leading up to September 17, there were six deaths in the borough with Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the most recent figures.

This is comparable to numbers we’ve seen in recent weeks, but it brings the overall Covid-19 death toll in the borough to 1,019.