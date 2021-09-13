Covid-19 instances have nearly doubled in this Merseyside town.

Coronavirus cases have nearly doubled in Bebington, with infections on the rise across Wirral as the NHS enters a potentially dangerous phase.

There were 85 cases in the week leading up to September 7 in South Wirral, up from 47 the week before.

During the same time period, case numbers increased in many parts of the borough, including Liscard (from 64-79), Bidston and St James (49-61) and Seacombe (from 49-61). (48-60).

After being teased by Home Bargains employees, a disabled woman is in tears.

In the week leading up to September 7, there were 1,132 infections on the Wirral, with a rate of 349 per 100,000.

This is a huge increase from the week before, when there were 1,003 cases at a rate of 310 per 100,000.

It’s part of a trend that’s been going on for a few weeks.

In the week leading up to August 17, the rate was merely 283 instances per 100,000, with 917 cases reported.

This is a matter for concern at this point in the school year, before the effects of autumn and winter have been felt.

Many specialists believe that as the weather becomes colder, the number of cases will skyrocket, but infection levels in Wirral have already skyrocketed.

However, due to the excellent implementation of the immunization program, hospitalizations are not increasing considerably at this time.

For the entire month of August and the first week of September, the number of people being treated for the virus in Wirral hospitals was around 30-40.

However, if infections continue to grow as we approach winter, the danger is that this number may skyrocket.

Throughout July and August, the number of deaths with Covid-19 indicated as a reason on the death certificate remained pretty stable, ranging from zero to seven every week.

While this is significantly less than the 70 deaths reported in a single week in January, it is a significant increase over prior months, given that there were no Covid-19 deaths in Wirral in May and June.