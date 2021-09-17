COVID-19 infects a healthy, fully vaccinated mother, who experiences “unbearable” symptoms.

During the two weeks she was sick, a fully vaccinated lady in Wake County, North Carolina, who recently came down with a COVID-19 breakthrough infection reported she had “unbearable” symptoms.

Despite getting vaccinated in March, Jennifer Rowell, 44, was unwell for 10 to 12 days last month owing to the coronavirus, CBS 17 said. It was not revealed which vaccine she received.

Despite understanding that vaccinated persons can still be affected, the Garner mother said she did not worry too much about the virus after obtaining her vaccine doses earlier this year. She was, however, taken aback by how severe COVID-19 was when she became ill five months after being vaccinated.

Rowell, who had no underlying health concerns previous to her infection, was cited as saying, “The headache I felt was excruciating.” “Ibuprofen had no effect.”

COVID-19 also caused Rowell to have body aches and digestive problems, according to her.

Rowell noted, “I also experienced days and nights when it felt like I couldn’t catch my breath.”

“It felt like the flu on steroids, with a stomach illness thrown in,” she stated.

Rowell was given a monoclonal antibody medication to help her fight the infection halfway through her sickness.

Rowell remarked, “I think that helped me turn a corner that I wasn’t turning on my own.”

Despite feeling sick, Rowell expressed gratitude for having been immunized.

“I still get the impression that I was shielded. I didn’t have to go to the hospital. “Imagining what may have happened if the vaccine hadn’t been available concerns me,” she said.

Rowell was also relieved that her husband and college-aged children were not infected with the coronavirus while she was overseas.

Despite the fact that Rowell’s eight-year-old son tested positive for COVID-19, he did not become ill. However, due to quarantine, the child had to miss three weeks of school.

“At first, I thought to myself, ‘Wow.’ This seems like an eternity,’ but now I understand. He tested positive near the end of my quarantine, so if I had sent him back to school, he could have spread the virus,” Rowell explained.

According to official data, North Carolina has reported 1.32 million COVID-19 infections as of Friday. According to the research, less than 1% of fully vaccinated people in the state contracted the disease.

Fully vaccinated people accounted for around 18 percent of new cases, according to the health agency, but these instances were often milder than those of unvaccinated people.

