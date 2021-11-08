COVID-19 Infections in the United States: Data on Patients Infected While in Hospital for Other Reasons.

According to federal and state records collected by Kaiser Health News, more than 10,000 patients in the United States were diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020 while in the hospital for other reasons.

Patients that got the virus while in a hospital were of different ages, but the bulk of the patients were 65 and older. They were admitted for a variety of reasons, including heart attacks, sepsis, kidney failures, kidney disease, and more, yet they were diagnosed with COVID.

Some of the patients died from the illness and were unable to leave the hospital.

“According to the data, around 21% of patients who contracted covid in the hospital between April and September of last year perished. Other Medicare patients, on the other hand, died in the hospital at a rate of roughly 8% “e time,” according to the KHN research.

Through work-safety records, medical literature, and interviews, KHN came to the conclusion that one cause for the hospitals’ “widespread” concerns was that hospital administrators were initially unaware of COVID-19’s serious “airborne nature.”

As a result, coughing patients posed a greater risk to housemates and staff members than expected.

Every week, federal officials record new staff and resident cases for every nursing facility in the United States. COVID data is only reported statewide by the Department of Health and Human Services, making it difficult to specify which hospitals are experiencing outbreaks.

The KHN analysis comes after infectious-disease specialist Manoj Jain reported in the Washington Post in January that the CDC believed 1.7 million hospital-acquired illnesses resulted in 100,000 deaths.

“Research estimates that 40% of these infections could be avoided if doctors and nurses washed their hands diligently,” Jain said. “Front-line health-care personnel in the United States have a covid-positive rate that is four times higher than the general population,” Jain said, citing studies. According to research from Johns Hopkins University, there were 352,000 coronavirus deaths in 2020.