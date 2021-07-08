Covid-19 infection rates are three times lower in people who have been twice immunized.

Over 47,000 participants in England returned PCR tests for the REACT-1 study investigating Covid-19 between June 24 and July 5 to evaluate the levels of Covid-19 in the general population.

Since the last REACT-1 report, which covered May 20 to June 7, infections in England had grown fourfold, from 0.15 percent to 0.59 percent.

According to the findings, one out of every 170 people carried the virus in the most recent period, with a six-day doubling time.

As the country prepares to fully open up on July 19, the number of cases is expected to climb.

The REACT study looked at infection rates in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

It was discovered that infection rates are three times lower in double-vaccinated under-65s than in unvaccinated under-65s.

In those aged 64 and younger, the prevalence of infection was 0.35 percent in those who had gotten two doses of the vaccine versus 1.15 percent in those who had not received any immunization.

According to the Department of Health, the immunization campaign has saved over 27,000 lives and prevented over 7 million people from contracting COVID-19, according to the most recent data from Public Health England (PHE).

It also demonstrates that both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination can reduce symptomatic infection by about 80%.

All adults over the age of 18 can use the NHS booking service to schedule their vaccination, and second doses are being hastened by shortening the dosing gap from 12 to 8 weeks.

“As we open society and learn to live with COVID-19, we will obviously see cases rise dramatically over the coming weeks,” Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said. However, according to today’s findings, infection rates are three times lower in people who have had two vaccine doses.

“Getting that life-saving second vaccine is more crucial than ever before so we can continue to reduce the relationship between cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities and develop a wall of defense against the virus.

