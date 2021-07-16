COVID-19 ‘Immunization Pellets’ are being sold by a California homeopathic doctor.

Earlier last week, a California homeopathic doctor was arrested for allegedly selling COVID-19 “immunization pellets” and faking vaccination papers.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a news release Wednesday that someone filed a complaint with the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) in April after family members purchased COVID-19 homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets from Juli Mazi, 41, of Napa.

Mazi purportedly said that the pellets contained the COVID-19 virus, which would elicit an antibody response and provide “lifelong immunity.” Mazi allegedly delivered COVID-19 Vaccination Record cards with Moderna mentioned, and allegedly told the family members to mark the cards so they would fraudulently declare that they had the vaccine on the day they took the pellets, even if the complainant’s family was not vaccinated.

According to the government affidavit, “Complainant 1” offered federal agents with proof from family members, including two COVID-19 immunization cards stating that they had received the Moderna vaccine and a two-page letter allegedly written by Mazi.

“Basically, you’ll fill in the card yourself…” The card’s sole crucial feature is that it is readable. It doesn’t matter who wrote it, and in most situations where they’re having makeshift vaccination assembly lines, they’re having people fill in the information themselves,” Mazi reportedly said in a transcript of a consensually recorded and monitored call with “Complainant 1” provided by the federal affidavit.

Mazi also offered clients Moderna vaccination lot numbers to put on the cards, according to the DOJ.

MAZI stated that her falsification of the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards was “more than an ethical stretch” in a consensually monitored and recorded telephone call made in connection with the investigation, according to the affidavit.

Mazi, a certified naturopathic doctor in California, reportedly “exploited disinformation and fear by falsely alleging that the FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccinations contain hazardous ingredients,” according to the government document.

Customers could also administer the pellets to youngsters, and the dose would be the same for babies, according to the DOJ.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, “navigating the issues posed by COVID-19 necessitates trust and reliance on our medical professionals to provide meaningful information and guidance.”

