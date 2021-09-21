COVID-19 hospitalized or killed 15,790 fully vaccinated Americans.

Despite being completely vaccinated against COVID-19, more than 15,000 Americans have been taken to hospitals or have died from the virus, according to new data.

As of Sept. 13, at least 12,750 completely vaccinated people in the United States had been hospitalized with COVID-19. Seventy percent of reported breakthrough hospitalizations were among people aged 65 and up.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 48 percent of hospitalized breakthrough COVID patients were females, while 20% were those who did not demonstrate symptoms linked with the novel coronavirus or were hospitalized for reasons unrelated to COVID-19.

COVID-19 killed 3,040 completely vaccinated Americans, according to the data. People aged 65 and older accounted for 87 percent of all breakthrough fatalities, while women accounted for 43 percent. Patients with an asymptomatic case of COVID-19 or deaths unrelated to the virus accounted for at least 17% of breakthrough deaths.

The findings come as the number of COVID-19 infections in the United States continues to rise “exponentially,” notably among youngsters, who now account for 25.7 percent of all new cases recorded in the country.

In the United States, about 226,000 pediatric COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last week, for a total of more than 925,000 cases in the previous month. Over 5.5 million children have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus since the outbreak began.

“After dropping in early summer, child cases have exploded, with over 925,000 cases in the last four weeks,” according to a state-level data analysis released by the American Academy of Pediatrics on Sept. 16.

The number of pediatric COVID-19 cases reported by the AAP increased by 215 percent from the week of July 22 to July 29, when there were 71,726 pediatric COVID cases reported. The updated data, however, revealed a modest drop from the 243,373 cases reported on September 9.

According to CNN, 548 youngsters aged 17 and under perished of COVID-19 as late Sunday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has reported 42,286,531 COVID-19 cases and 676,059 deaths since the pandemic began.