COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths increased by 40%, with an average of 100,000 cases each day.

COVID-

In the United States, 19 hospitalizations and fatalities have climbed by about 40% since last week, with daily new cases surpassing 100,000, according to federal health experts.

At a White House coronavirus briefing, Director Rochelle Walensky of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, “Across the board, we are seeing increases in cases and hospitalizations in all age groups.”

According to CDC data, Florida is the nation’s leading state in terms of the number of adults and children admitted to hospitals with confirmed cases. Nearly one out of every five new infections and hospitalizations in the United States occurs in Florida. Over the preceding week, it recorded 73,181 COVID-19 cases, over 12,373 hospitalizations, and 319 deaths.

“We’re dealing with the delta form, which is significantly more contagious, spreading to more people and causing more complications,” said Florida Hospital Association president Mary Mayhew to the Tampa Bay Times.

Several factors have contributed to the recent increase in instances.

According to the Wall Street Journal, large numbers of unvaccinated people, a relaxation of preventive measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing, the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, and the gathering of people indoors during hot summer months have all been contributing factors.

Health officials emphasized the need of being vaccinated in order to stop the spread and lower the rising numbers.

Texas and California are the states with the most COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, after Florida.