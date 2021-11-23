COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 714 fully vaccinated Indiana residents, with 66,400 breakthrough cases.

Hundreds of people have died from COVID-19 in Indiana despite being properly vaccinated, as the number of breakthrough infections continues to grow.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of 714 completely vaccinated residents in Indiana as of last Thursday. People aged 65 and over accounted for 628 of the total number of fatalities. According to data from the Indiana Department of Health, the breakthrough deaths represent 0.021 percent of the state’s fully vaccinated population.

Health officials have reported a total of 66,428 breakthrough coronavirus illnesses since the state began distributing COVID-19 vaccinations in January 2021. The figure reflects 1.949 percent of the fully vaccinated population in Indiana.

The overall number of breakthrough hospitalizations has also risen to 1,329, up from 1,268 on November 4. The figures reflect 0.039 percent of the state’s completely vaccinated population.

According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, the state had fully vaccinated 3,417,959 people and given booster doses to 53,651.

COVID-19 instances among K-12 pupils have risen again in the last week, according to the health department’s report. In the last week alone, Indiana health officials reported 3,113 new cases, a 29 percent rise over the number of illnesses reported the week before.

In addition, 197 new cases of infection among teachers and 284 new infections among staff members were documented in Indiana schools. Some of the cases, though, were from previous weeks.

For the 2021-2022 school year, Indiana had 46,710 COVID-19 cases among students, 2,527 cases among instructors, and 3,867 infections among school staff members as of Monday.

Experts warn that the figures could be inflated, noting that 414 schools have yet to submit their COVID-19 data.

Since March 6, 2020, Indiana has recorded a total of 1,077,372 COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated and the vaccinated. On Sunday, at least 1,914 infections were reported. Since the commencement of the epidemic, there have been a total of 16,737 deaths.

Indiana now has a rolling seven-day positivity rate of 10.5 percent, with a unique individual positivity rating of 20.4 percent.

A person that was counted only once, even if they tested positive for COVID-19 many times, is referred to be a unique individual.