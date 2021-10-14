COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 6,617 fully vaccinated Americans, according to the CDC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has received reports of 6,617 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated Americans as of Oct. 4. Patients aged 65 and over accounted for 86 percent of all deaths (5,660); female patients accounted for 44 percent (2,902); and patients who did not display coronavirus-related symptoms or whose deaths were unrelated to COVID-19 accounted for 15% (968).

Since the start of the epidemic, at least 16,889 completely vaccinated Americans have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to CDC data. Patients aged 65 and older accounted for the vast majority of hospitalizations (67 percent). Females accounted for at least 49 percent of hospitalizations, with 15 percent of patients asymptomatic or admitted for reasons other than COVID-19.

Despite this, COVID-19 mortality and hospitalizations are steadily reducing across the United States, and are predicted to continue to decline over the next four weeks. According to the CDC, there would be 740,000 to 762,000 deaths by November 6. According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 719,452 coronavirus-related deaths in the United States so far.

By November 5, the forecast expected up to 10,100 new confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations. According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, there were 62,800 COVID-19 patients in hospitals as of Wednesday.

Despite the expected decline in new admissions and deaths, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned against another increase, adding that the virus is still not under control.

“There was a significant increase in our speed. We’d reached the pinnacle of our abilities…. All three metrics — cases, hospitalizations, and deaths — are decreasing. But, as Fauci told The Washington Post, “we have to do better.” “Without a doubt, we’ll be able to gain control.” It is both within our power and capabilities.” As of Wednesday, the United States has fully vaccinated 56.6 percent of its population. At least 65.6 percent of those vaccinated have additionally received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.