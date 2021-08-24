COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 58 fully vaccinated people in New Jersey.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of nearly 60 fully vaccinated residents in New Jersey, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

Since the state’s immunization program began on Aug. 8, health officials in New Jersey have confirmed 58 breakthrough deaths. This percentage represents 0.57 percent of all reported breakthrough cases in the state.

According to NJ.com, Murphy, D-N.J., said during a coronavirus briefing that the current total number of 58 COVID-related deaths among more than 10,000 breakthrough cases among more than 5.1 million fully vaccinated individuals pales in comparison to the total number of deaths due to COVID among the 4.1 million who are unvaccinated or not-fully vaccinated.

The governor also warned residents about the rising incidence of breakthrough infections and hospitalizations across the state during the Monday briefing.

“We are seeing a spike in the number of breakthrough cases as the Delta variant continues its rampage,” Murphy said, adding, “However, the percentage of positive test findings among fully vaccinated persons continues to be only a small part of the overall.”

New Jersey health officials recorded 1,397 COVID-19 infections in patients who were properly vaccinated against the virus during the week of August 2 to August 8. That statistic accounted for 18.36% of all positive cases documented throughout the course of the week.

Since mid-January, state health officials have recorded 270 breakthrough hospitalizations. There were 25 breakthrough hospitalizations between Aug. 2 and Aug. 8, accounting for 1.8 percent of all breakthrough cases.

During the press conference, Gov. Murphy also announced a vaccine or testing requirement for all New Jersey teachers and state employees, in response to an increase in COVID-19 infections caused by the extremely contagious Delta strain.

By Oct. 18, all preschool through grade 12 school workers must be completely vaccinated against the virus, according to the new regulation. Those who have not yet received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination, will be subjected to weekly testing.

Regardless of whether they are employed full-time, part-time, or on a contract basis, the state’s vaccine mandate would apply to all school employees and teachers. People who work in public colleges and universities, as well as state institutions and authorities, will be covered.

"As I said a few weeks ago, we're not going to put our kids' or staff's health on the line, and that includes masks and vaccinations for both children and employees.