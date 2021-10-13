COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 518 Pennsylvania residents who were fully vaccinated.

According to the state’s health department, at least 518 completely vaccinated residents in Pennsylvania have died of COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

According to data updated Oct. 8 by the state’s Department of Health, the breakthrough COVID-19 deaths occurred between Jan. 1, 2021, and Oct. 4, 2021. The breakthrough deaths represent for 7% of the 7,625 coronavirus-related deaths in Pennsylvania.

69,822 breakthrough infections were reported during the same time period, accounting for 9% of the state’s total of 771,734 coronavirus cases. 34,609 breakthrough infections were recorded in the 30 days leading up to October 4, 2021.

There were 3,247 completely vaccinated residents among the 44,095 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, accounting for 7% of the total. The statistics are based on information from 62 percent of Pennsylvania’s hospitals and 78 percent of acute care hospitals.

In the study, Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson remarked, “Reviewing this data over time helps enrich our understanding of issues such as potential diminishing immunity.”

“These findings are consistent with national trends and are similar to data examined by the FDA and CDC, which led to a recommendation for a booster dose for vulnerable individuals many months after the initial immunization series was completed.”

According to an analysis by The New York Times, COVID-19 infections caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant are beginning to fall across the United States, with health officials reporting only 23,025 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the seven-day average to 96,549 new cases.

Health experts cautioned against becoming comfortable, noting that the Delta strain has not yet reached the end of its life cycle.

According to CNN, former FDA head Dr. Scott Gottlieb remarked, “We still have a few of months until this Delta wave washes across the country in a regionalized fashion and we are sort of done with it.” “In the colder sections of the country, you’re starting to see a rise in cases, and as people are driven indoors without masks on, you’ll start to see cases pick up.” According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States has documented 44,561,222 COVID-19 cases and 716,468 deaths since the outbreak began.