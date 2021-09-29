COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 4,493 fully vaccinated Americans, according to the CDC.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 4,000 people in the United States have died of COVID-19 despite being completely vaccinated against the virus.

Patients who did not show any symptoms of COVID-19 or whose deaths were not coronavirus-related made up 86 percent of the 4,493 deaths, 44 percent were females, and 19 percent were patients who did not show any symptoms of COVID-19 or whose deaths were not coronavirus-related.

According to the data, 14,643 completely vaccinated individuals were hospitalized throughout the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. At least 69 percent were adults aged 65 and up, 48 percent were women, and 20% were patients with asymptomatic cases of the new coronavirus or who were admitted for reasons other than COVID.

The statistics did not say how many of the deaths and hospitalizations were caused by underlying medical issues.

The CDC’s findings come as the new COVID-19 immunizations in the United States continue to lag. The country’s average number of people receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine dose is 231,695. The statistic is 31% lower than the previous week’s figures and 47% lower than August’s figures.

According to CNN’s review of CDC vaccine statistics, more than 4 million doses were provided on average in April.

Only 55.8% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and only 64.4 percent of Americans had received their initial doses as of Tuesday.

COVID-19 vaccinations are currently only licensed for people aged 12 and over in the United States. Pfizer and BioNTech, on the other hand, are scheduled to submit an emergency use authorization request for a COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11.

“A formal request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the firms’ COVID-19 vaccine in youngsters under the age of five,” according to a news statement.

The CDC is advising kids, teachers, and school staff members to wear masks and practice social distancing until vaccines for younger children are approved.

According to worldometer data, COVID-19 has infected 44,054,825 persons and killed 711,222 people in the United States.