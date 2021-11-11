COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 361 fully vaccinated Oregon residents, with 37,500 breakthrough cases.

According to data from the Oregon Department of Health, at least 361 completely vaccinated people have died of COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

This comes as the number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state continues to grow despite a drop in overall infections.

According to the data, the total number of breakthrough deaths represents 1% of the state’s completely vaccinated population.

The majority of the deaths caused by the breakthrough coronavirus, 51.5 percent, were in adults aged 80 and up. According to a report from the Oregon Health Authority, no breakthrough deaths in people aged 12 to 29 have been reported as of Nov. 4.

As of last week, the state had recorded a total of 37,539 breakthrough COVID-19 infections. At least 2,025 cases were recorded from October 24 to October 30, accounting for 24.6 percent of all illnesses reported during that time period.

In Oregon, the median age of breakthrough cases is 48 years old. A total of 1,009 cases were observed in vaccinated residents aged 12 to 17. Breakthrough infections were detected in all 36 counties across the state.

As of November 4, Oregon had reported 1,640 hospitalizations involving fully vaccinated people. At least 527 vaccinated residents aged 80 and older were admitted. There were 14 admissions among vaccinated youngsters from 12 to 19 years old, according to the data. The overall number of breakthrough hospitalizations accounts for 4.4 percent of the state’s total number of recognized breakthrough infections.

Over the last month, 19 cases statewide have decreased. On Tuesday, Oregon health officials reported 1,033 new confirmed cases among the unvaccinated and vaccinated, as well as 75 additional deaths.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, the state has a rolling seven-day average of 942 cases, with a positive rate of 7.3 percent.

There were 532 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals across the state as of Wednesday. There are at least 129 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), with 63 of them on ventilators.

In Oregon, there are still 56 adult ICU beds and 281 non-ICU beds available. A total of 852 ventilators are accessible throughout the state.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Oregon has had 375,357 infections and 4,655 deaths since the beginning of the epidemic.