COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 334 fully vaccinated Indiana residents, with 39,000 breakthrough cases.

According to data updated on Sept. 30, Indiana health officials have recorded 334 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

Patients aged 65 and over accounted for 91 percent of all deaths, or 303 in total. The deaths account for 0.010 percent of the fully vaccinated population in the state.

Since the start of the pandemic, Indiana has registered 39,176 breakthrough COVID-19 infections, accounting for 1.199 percent of the state’s fully vaccinated population.

As of last Thursday, 845 completely vaccinated people had been admitted to hospitals with COVID-19, accounting for 0.026 percent of the vaccinated population in the state.

As of Sept. 27, health officials in the United States had recorded a total of 5,226 breakthrough deaths. The majority of the cases, 86 percent, happened in adults aged 65 and up. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 44% of the instances were in female patients, and 17% were in people with asymptomatic cases or fatalities unrelated to COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States topped 704,000 on Tuesday, making 2021 the deadliest year in the pandemic’s history in the country. In 2020, health officials reported a total of 352,000 coronavirus-related deaths, less than half of the previous year’s figure of 704,000.

Despite the solemn day, epidemiologists across the United States are witnessing a hopeful indicator that the Delta variant may have peaked, as hospitalization rates have dropped by 26.9% in the last week compared to four weeks ago, according to USA Today.

According to CDC data, the seven-day average of daily new infections in the United States fell by 29% from 151,000 on September 14 to 106,000 on September 29.

Despite the downturn, health officials are still advising Americans to be vaccinated, warning that a new strain could arise from the unvaccinated population.

“When there are 70 million people who haven’t been vaccinated, many of whom haven’t been infected, that’s a lot of human wood for this coronavirus human forest fire to burn,” Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, told The Guardian.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 43,947,979 COVID-19 cases and 705,190 deaths in the United States so far.