COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 2,675 fully vaccinated Americans, with 11,440 breakthrough cases requiring hospitalization.

As of Sept. 7, at least 2,675 Americans had died of COVID-19 despite being completely vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

87 percent of the total breakthrough deaths were adults 65 and older, 44 percent were female patients, and 21% were patients who were either asymptomatic or died for reasons unrelated to COVID.

Since Aug. 30, when the CDC reported 2,437 COVID-19 deaths among the fully vaccinated population, officials have documented over 200 additional breakthrough deaths, according to the latest statistics.

The United States had 11,440 breakthrough hospitalizations as of September 7, up nearly 1,000 from the 10,471 breakthrough hospitalizations recorded at the end of August.

7,954 persons aged 65 and over were admitted for COVID-19, 5,493 were females, and 2,491 were asymptomatic or their hospitalization was not connected to the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases in the United States have been declining, according to the CDC. The country’s seven-day average of daily coronavirus cases was 144,300 as of Sunday. The number of cases is down 14% from September 1, when the country reported a daily average of 167,600 cases.

Dr. Arturo Casadevall, chair of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told CNBC, “It could signify that we have reached a high and are now on the way down.”

Casadevall believes that a mix of vaccines and rising infections in the United States during the summer may be helping to improve the country’s status.

He cautioned, however, against proclaiming the current wave to be over, stating that the virus is unpredictable.

“I’d just be cautious about expressing anything other than a degree of optimism with the fact that the numbers are declining,” he added.

According to Johns Hopkins University, from the start of the epidemic, US health officials have registered 41,209,851 COVID-19 cases and 661,537 deaths.