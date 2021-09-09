COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 2,437 fully vaccinated Americans, according to CDC data.

According to research, more than 2,000 Americans who were properly vaccinated against COVID-19 have perished as a result of the virus.

As of Aug. 30, at least 2,437 completely vaccinated people in the United States had died of COVID-19. According to a report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 87 percent of breakthrough deaths were adults aged 65 and more, and 44 percent were women.

Authorities from around the country reported 10,471 breakthrough hospitalizations during the same time period. People aged 65 and over accounted for at least 70% (7,282) of hospitalizations among the completely vaccinated, while females accounted for 48 percent (5,059). Only 2,409 of the cases were patients who had no symptoms or were hospitalized for reasons unrelated to COVID-19.

COVID-19 instances are on the rise in the United States. When a person who has been properly vaccinated becomes infected with the new coronavirus, these occurrences occur. According to one expert, the United States is likely to record 35,000 breakthrough cases per week.

Dr. Shalika Katugaha, System Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at Baptist Health, said First Coast News, “While that number on its own is pretty significant, we have to put it in proportion to the 173 million individuals in the United States who have been vaccinated as of August 30.”

Katugaha cautioned, however, that the number could be underestimated because some persons may not be reporting COVID-19 cases.

“It might simply be that you went to get tested before a flight or an event and you tested positive, and those individuals wouldn’t necessarily report it,” she added.

Despite the increased number of breakthrough cases and hospitalizations, scientists continue to recommend that Americans get vaccinated. Unvaccinated people are 17 times more likely to be hospitalized, according to a preprint study released on MedRxiv on Aug. 29.

Unvaccinated patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to a hospital had a median age of 59, according to the study. Vaccinated adults with breakthrough hospitalizations, on the other hand, were on average 73 years old.

“Vaccines are meant to save lives, which is why I’m so passionate about them,” Katugaha explained. “They keep people out of hospitals and keep people alive. They are guarding against serious illness.”