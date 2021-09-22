COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 213 Pennsylvania residents who were fully vaccinated.

According to official records, more than 200 people in Pennsylvania have died from COVID-19 despite being completely vaccinated against the virus.

Between January 1 and September 7, 2021, 213 people who had been properly vaccinated died from the new coronavirus. The deaths account for 3% of the 6,472 COVID-19-related deaths documented in the same time period in the state.

The data, which was updated on Sept. 14, also revealed that out of 100,000 persons, there were 7 fully vaccinated deaths. In comparison, COVID-19 killed 56 unvaccinated people per 100,000 population.

During the same time period, 1,820 residents who had been properly vaccinated were hospitalized to the hospital with COVID-19. According to the data, at least 32,648 hospitalizations occurred among patients who had not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine.

This year, more than 35,300 patients who were fully vaccinated had breakthrough COVID-19 infections, accounting for 6% of all confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. According to the findings, infections among the unvaccinated were 7.1 times greater than those reported among the fully vaccinated population in the state.

Authorities also recorded 7,218 COVID-19 instances involving children aged 5 to 18 between September 8 and September 14. The state only had 630 coronavirus infections among youngsters over the same time period in 2020.

This year, the state recorded 23,000 pediatric coronavirus illnesses between August 16 and September 15. According to a report by the American Academy of Pediatrics, Pennsylvania has reported 214,919 pediatric COVID-19 infections since the start of the epidemic.

According to a New York Times investigation, the number of COVID-19 instances, hospitalizations, and deaths in Pennsylvania has been steadily increasing since July.

As of Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health had reported 4,939 new positive COVID-19 cases and 68 new deaths, bringing the total statewide to 1,387,872 infections and 28,932 deaths.

Department of Health officials also reported 35 additional COVID-19 hospitalizations, with seven patients admitted to the intensive care unit. According to Erie News Now, the statewide percent positive rate was 8.9% in the week beginning September 10 and concluding September 16.

According to worldometer statistics, the United States has reported 43,242,302 coronavirus cases and 696,867 deaths so far.