COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 143 fully vaccinated Oregon residents who received the Pfizer vaccine.

According to state records, more than 140 completely vaccinated people in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite getting the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

As of Oct. 14, at least 143 Oregon citizens had died of the virus after receiving two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination. According to the most recent data, the state has also documented 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer beneficiaries since the start of the epidemic.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 72 people who received the two-dose Moderna vaccination. A total of 7,938 breakthrough cases and 333 breakthrough hospitalizations have been reported.

Since the outbreak began, 34 Johnson & Johnson recipients have died and 203 have been taken to hospitals. COVID-19 has been diagnosed in 3,648 J&J recipients in total.

As of Thursday, health officials in the state have documented a total of 30,687 breakthrough COVID-19 illnesses. Breakthrough infections occurred at a median age of 48 among completely immunized people.

Residents of care institutions or senior living communities accounted for 3.8 percent of the total number of cases. Patients aged 65 and older accounted for at least 25.1 percent of the cases, while youths aged 12 to 17 accounted for 2.5 percent.

The Oregon Health Authority has documented 348,766 COVID-19 instances among the unprotected and vaccinated, with 1,093 new cases reported just on Sunday.

According to a New York Times investigation, the state has reported a total of 4,161 coronavirus-related deaths, with 26 of them reported on Sunday.

Vaccination is still recommended for Americans, despite the increased frequency of breakthrough COVID-19 cases. Experts also point out that while no vaccine is 100% effective against the novel coronavirus, it is still possible to avoid deaths, hospitalizations, and severe cases.

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick’s Medical School, told CNBC, “There will always be a proportion of individuals who will remain susceptible to infection and sickness.”

According to a Qatar study, Pfizer’s vaccine is above or close to 90% effective in preventing hospitalization and severe sickness against the more transmissible Delta form, which is currently the dominant strain in the US.

One dose of Moderna, according to a published Canadian study, provided 72 percent protection against symptomatic illness. However, with two doses, the study is unable to assess the protection.

The J&J vaccination gives 71 percent protection against hospitalization, according to a research conducted in South Africa, where the Delta variety predominates.

COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations have increased across the country.