COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 13 fully vaccinated Connecticut residents in the last week.

Over the last week, the Connecticut Department of Public Health has recorded 13 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths, increasing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths among fully vaccinated people in the state to 83.

According to data released on Sept. 16, the deaths account for 8.2 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state since Feb. 9.

Sixty-six of the 83 completely vaccinated patients who died from the new coronavirus were over the age of 75; six were between the ages of 65 and 74; eight were between the ages of 55 and 64; two were between the ages of 45 and 54; and one happened in a resident between the ages of 35 and 44. COVID-19 deaths in fully vaccinated residents aged 34 and under have yet to be reported by the state.

COVID-19 fatalities involving unvaccinated and vaccinated residents have been documented around the state, with 31 deaths reported last week.

In Connecticut, 779 additional coronavirus cases have been documented among the completely vaccinated, accounting for 29.7% of all cases reported during the same time period. There were 1,848 COVID-19 instances among the unvaccinated, in comparison. With the new numbers, the overall number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state has risen to 347,255.

During the opening weeks of school, Connecticut officials recorded a total of 877 COVID-19 cases among students and employees, with 751 of them being students in grades K-12. According to CT Insider, at least 87 percent of the instances occurred in students who were not vaccinated or who were not yet eligible to receive a vaccine shot.

In addition, the state identified 126 COVID-19 cases among school teachers and personnel. At least 22% of the population was unvaccinated.

Hundreds of schools across the state were affected by the 877 COVID-19 cases. At least six schools, including Manchester High School, reported more than a half-dozen cases, including 12 COVID-19 cases.

The increase in cases comes after officials recorded a daily positivity rate of 4.22 percent in 36,572 COVID-19 testing on Friday, with 1,544 positive results. According to WSFB, the positivity percentage for 36,180 COVID-19 tests was only 2.95 percent on Thursday.