COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 10,857 fully vaccinated Americans, with 30,000 others being hospitalized.

According to national data, the number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to climb.

Despite being completely vaccinated, at least 10,857 Americans have died with COVID-19 as of Oct. 18. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those 65 and older accounted for 85 percent of the deaths, while female patients accounted for 43 percent of the total breakthrough fatalities. There were additional 2,299 deaths in people who were asymptomatic or died for reasons other than COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.

The overall number of breakthrough deaths among the completely vaccinated increased by 64% from 6,617 to the current amount between the CDC’s Oct. 4 and Oct. 18 reports.

Since the start of the pandemic, 30,270 completely vaccinated Americans have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the most recent data. Sixty-six percent of breakthrough admissions were in adults 65 and older, 48 percent in women, and 26 percent in patients who had no symptoms or whose hospitalizations were not coronavirus-related.

From October 4 to October 18, the number of breakthrough hospitalizations jumped by 79 percent, to 16,889. The CDC, on the other hand, stressed that breakthrough data is not collected in real time and that the total results do not reflect a week-to-week increase.

According to data released Thursday by Johns Hopkins University, the United States has documented 45,817,976 illnesses and 743,333 fatalities among the unprotected and vaccinated since the outbreak began.

Despite the increase in outbreaks and deaths, fully vaccinated people have a considerably lower likelihood of testing positive or dying from the virus. Unvaccinated people, on the other hand, were six times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 and twelve times more likely to die from it.

Dr. David Dowdy, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told The New York Times, “The No. 1 take-home message is that these immunizations are still effective.” “If these results were for any disease other than Covid, the disparity between the unprotected and fully vaccinated lines would grab everyone’s attention.”