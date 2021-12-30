COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 1,071 fully vaccinated Indiana residents.

Despite being completely vaccinated, more than 1,000 Indiana people have died of COVID-19 as the state continues to battle an outbreak of the virus.

Since the state began delivering the breakthrough COVID-19 vaccination doses in December of last year, officials have documented a total of 1,071 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths. Patients aged 65 and up accounted for at least 89 percent of the deaths. The number of breakthrough deaths is 0.030 percent of the fully vaccinated population in the state.

Breakthrough COVID- In Indiana, 19 infections have also been on the rise. According to data from the Indiana Department of Health, there were 101,623 coronavirus cases among the vaccinated as of Dec. 23, or 2.869 percent of all inoculated citizens.

Between Dec. 16 and Dec. 28, Indiana documented 7,967 infections among the unprotected and the vaccinated, as COVID-19 cases spread across the state. According to the data, at least 58 deaths occurred between December 18 and December 28.

Indiana’s seven-day all-tests positivity percentage is 14.3%, and its unique-individuals positivity rate is 24.4 percent, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 dashboard. In the month of December, the highly transmissible Delta variation was discovered in 98.7% of samples analyzed.

At least 27 counties in Indiana are currently classified as Red, with another 65 classified as Orange. There are no counties in Yellow or Blue. Huntington County and Allen County are among the counties in the northern half of the state that have returned to “orange status” for community spread.

“While Allen County’s return to orange status is welcome news, cases and optimism are on the rise once more. “This is troubling and emphasizes the need for preventive measures like masks and physical separation, especially as people plan for New Year’s parties,” Matthew LeBlanc, a spokeswoman for the Allen County Health Department, told WANE.

Even as new cases of COVID-19 emerge, officials continue to urge residents to be vaccinated, stressing that the vaccinations can help prevent serious illness, hospitalizations, and fatalities. Indiana had fully immunized 3,549,956 persons as of Wednesday.

Despite the Delta variety’s dominance in Indiana, fears about the significantly modified Omicron version have intensified in recent weeks, following the discovery of the first case of the new strain on Dec. 19.

In January, when tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on Indianapolis for the College Football National Championship Game, the city is expected to be in the national limelight.