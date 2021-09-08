COVID-19 has been detected in nearly 20,000 of Massachusetts’ 4.5 million fully vaccinated residents.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s most recent data on breakthrough cases, approximately 20,000 citizens of the state who have been completely vaccinated have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to NBC-owned WCAU, the Department of Public Health recorded a total of 19,443 COVID-19 cases among the fully vaccinated population, representing for only approximately 0.43 percent of the 4.5 million persons in the state who are fully vaccinated. The results also revealed that there were 144 deaths among the fully vaccinated, accounting for only 0.0003% of the fully vaccinated population.

Infections in patients who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are considered breakthrough cases. The Department of Public Health documented 3,074 confirmed coronavirus cases in the last week, with 651 of these new breakthrough cases requiring hospitalization. The statistic represents less than 0.01 percent of the state’s more than 66 percent fully vaccinated population.

Virginia has fully vaccinated roughly 57 percent of its overall population, which is among the seven states with more than 700,000 and fewer than 800,000 cases. As of Tuesday, the state had administered 10,073,328 doses of COVID-19 vaccination. In contrast, South Carolina has immunized 48.7% of its eligible population so far.

In Missouri, 45.7 percent of the eligible population, or 2,806,882, has been fully vaccinated, whereas 55.3 percent of the whole eligible population in Wisconsin has been fully vaccinated. Alabama had fully vaccinated 39.4 percent of its overall eligible population as of Tuesday, according to the Washington Post’s vaccination tracker.

The Department of Public Health announced 5,484 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, including weekend data. There have been 720,175 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, with 17,921 deaths.

According to local news outlet MassLive, the bulk of recent coronavirus cases in Massachusetts are still among the unvaccinated. Fully immunized patients account for about 26% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, while unvaccinated patients account for 74%. Furthermore, official data revealed that the rate of hospitalization in breakthrough cases has been steadily decreasing.