COVID-19 Has Any Long-Term Side Effects? A new study reveals some of the flaws.

According to a recently published study, some people who have been infected with COVID-19 may have what is known as “brain fog.”

Memory loss and other cognitive dysfunctions could be long-term adverse effects of COVID, according to the study, which was published Friday in the peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA Network Open.

According to the study, memory encoding abnormalities were observed in 24% of participants and memory recall deficits were found in 23% of patients who had caught COVID-19 at Mount Sinai Health System.

Processing speed, executive functioning, and phonemic and category fluency were among the other prevalent side effects observed.

Processing speed refers to the amount of time it takes to perform a mental job, whereas executive functioning refers to the ability to define and achieve goals. The capacity to find words depending on the parameters presented is known as phonemic and category fluency.

The Hopkins Verbal Learning Test was used in the study, and it employs categories of words to evaluate how many a patient can recall. The Number Span test was also used to recall digits from memory after seeing them on a screen.

According to the study, hospitalized COVID patients were substantially more likely than non-hospitalized COVID patients to exhibit impairments in executive functioning, processing speed, category fluency, memory encoding, and recall.

“The connection of COVID-19 with executive functioning raises critical considerations regarding patients’ long-term treatment,” the study’s authors stated. Future research is needed to determine the risk factors and mechanisms that underpin cognitive impairment, as well as treatment alternatives.”