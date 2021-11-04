COVID-19 has a side effect that causes a woman to become delirious, causing her to undress and drink soap.

Doctors said a 30-year-old lady had an uncommon adverse effect after contacting COVID-19, which left her disoriented and manic.

After contracting coronavirus, the woman, who had no history of substance abuse or medical disease, began tearing off her clothes for no apparent reason and drinking liquid soap, according to a case study published in the British Medical Journal.

The woman, whose identity has not been published, underwent a COVID-19 test (RT-PCR) after experiencing a minor cough and bodily aches, according to the study. Her test results were positive.

“Given her minor symptoms, she was advised to stay at home quarantined. However, no specific therapy was started. Given her minor symptoms, the patient was unconcerned by the COVID-19 diagnosis “According to the report,

She was sent to a large hospital’s emergency room four days later after family became concerned about her conduct. They claimed she was agitated, needed less sleep, and was constantly talking.

“She had also acted befuddled, talking to individuals who weren’t present, mispronouncing family members’ names, and, on one occasion, pulling her clothing off for no apparent reason. She drank 100 mL of body wash impulsively on the day of admission, which was the final element that prompted her relative to take her to the hospital. Other than a little cough and a loss of taste, the patient reported no other physical complaints. She had no vomiting, gastrointestinal pain, or other symptoms as a result of ingesting the body wash, and no medical intervention was required “According to the study,

Doctors who treated her discovered that while she admitted she had COVID-19, she did not believe she was psychiatrically ill. She was subsequently admitted to the hospital to undergo medical and mental care.

The instance also revealed that delirious mania is “part of the range of neuropsychiatric diseases that might arise in COVID-19,” according to the report.

After treatment, the patient has made a full recovery with no signs of psychiatric illness. Doctors examined her two weeks following her release and found her to be in good health.

COVID-19 should be considered as a possible diagnosis in patients suffering their first episode of mania or delirium, according to the paper, even if physical symptoms are absent or minor.