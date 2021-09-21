COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic Count in the United States.

After the cumulative number of COVID-related deaths in the country surpassed the number of projected deaths during the 1918 Spanish Influenza Pandemic, the novel coronavirus has now become the deadliest pandemic in American history.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of COVID-19 deaths documented in the United States reached 676,059 on Monday. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the death toll has already surpassed that of the 1918 flu, which is thought to have killed 675,000 Americans.

Between the spring of 1918 and the spring of 1919, the 1918 Spanish Influenza, caused by the H1N1 virus, struck the United States in three waves, killing children under the age of five, persons aged 20 to 40, and people aged 65 and over. Until Monday, the 1918 flu was thought to be the deadliest epidemic in recent American history.

“This month, the number of recorded Covid deaths in the United States will surpass the toll of the 1918 flu epidemic. In a tweet earlier this month, former CDC director Tom Frieden urged, “We cannot become hardened to the ongoing, and likely preventable catastrophe.”

According to Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health epidemiology Stephen Kissler, the population of the United States is currently quadruple what it was in 1918. While the death toll from COVID-19 is higher, the 1918 flu pandemic killed a greater number of Americans.

Currently, the United States has a death rate of nearly 2,000 per 1,000 inhabitants. According to a blog article on Health Affairs by E. Thomas Ewing, the death rate from the Spanish flu was six per 1,000 residents.

The seven-day average of 2,000 comes as the fourth wave of COVID-19 hits many areas in the North and South, with unvaccinated Americans accounting for the majority of cases. The highly transmissible Delta variant was responsible for at least 99.4 percent of all new cases. The AY.1 variant was responsible for at least 0.2 percent of instances, whereas the AY.2 variant was responsible for 0.1 percent. The Delta strain was the source of both variations.

According to a New York Times investigation, COVID-related hospitalizations have been steadily increasing across the United States, with the daily average topping 94,000 on Sunday.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky was quoted by the Associated Press as saying that at least 90% of persons admitted to U.S. hospitals with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.