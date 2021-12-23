COVID-19 complications claim the life of an eighth-grader in Colorado.

COVID-19 problems claimed the life of an eighth-grader. The Ignacio School District made the announcement on Sunday morning. Her death is the first COVID-related pediatric death in the counties of La Plata and Archuleta.

Samantha Rock attended Ignacio Middle School, according to The Journal.

In a Facebook post, District Superintendent Chris deKay confirmed her death.

“Samantha was a really nice kid who I knew in school. She was a lovely young person who was considerate of others “According to the outlet, deKay wrote.

“All I want to do is make sure the family knows we care, and the community knows we’ll do everything we can to help them,” he continued.

“But basically,” deKay continued, “we just grieve with the family.”

On Dec. 26, at 6 p.m., a wake will be conducted at Rock’s family home. According to the obituary on Tribute Archive, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church.

Since the first grade, Rock has attended Ignacio schools.

Rock’s tribe affiliation could not be validated, despite deKay’s claim to be Native American. According to The Journal, Lindsay Box, a representative for the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, declined to comment.

Although schools are closed for the holidays, counselors were available for support services at Rock’s school on Monday and Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the school system.

Meanwhile, Liane Jollon, Executive Director of San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH), said they have “learned about this tragedy.”

“Learning of the death of a child who had recently tested positive for COVID-19 is quite painful,” Jollon added.

Rock’s death was the first COVID-related pediatric death in La Plata and Archuleta counties, according to SJBPH. Though there have been 67 COVID-19 deaths in La Plata County as of Wednesday, this is the first time a COVID-related pediatric death has been reported in the county, which has so far registered 7,376 cases.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment previously reported that those aged 10 to 19 account for roughly 13% of cases and fewer than 0.2 percent of deaths in the state.

Jollon continued, “We’re advising parents and guardians to get eligible children vaccinated as soon as possible.” “While the risk to children has decreased over the course of the pandemic, it is far from zero, and it is critical that we safeguard our children.”