COVID-19 complications claim the life of a 13-year-old girl who was discovered unresponsive at home.

During his struggle with COVID-19, a 13-year-old student at Coosa High School in Floyd County, Georgia, was found unresponsive at home and pronounced dead.

Porter Helms, 13, was discovered unresponsive early Tuesday morning by his father. Emergency personnel took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5.55 a.m. His family was informed, some of whom were still suffering from the infection.

According to Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor, the young boy’s cause of death was ultimately determined to be respiratory failure owing to a COVID-19 infection.

Since last week, students at Coosa High School have been obliged to wear face masks due to a 2% infection incidence in the area. Currently, unless the infection rate exceeds 5%, the school district does not offer virtual learning options to kids.

“What harm can it do to let the youngsters go virtual? Caprice Willitts, the mother of a 15-year-old student who attended courses with Helms, told the publication, “Let us homeschool them if that’s what we need.” “It makes me want to take them out,” she says. But then we’ll be in serious trouble.”

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise statewide due to the highly contagious Delta variant. Officials from Georgia’s Department of Health have documented 4,853 instances in children under the age of one, according to their data. A total of 258 people were sent to the hospital. There have been no deaths in this age group.

There have been 18,271 cases in children aged 1 to 4, with 316 hospitalizations and two fatalities. The number of cases among children aged 5 to 9 is nearly double, at 33,060. 244 people in this age range were hospitalized, and two people died.

The overall number of verified COVID-19 cases among children aged 10 to 17 has reached 98,538, with 894 hospitalized to hospitals and 11 deaths.

The seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases among children under the age of one was 54 on Wednesday. The average number of children aged one to four has risen to 222. The number of new cases in children aged 5 to 9 is more than double, with an average of 512 new cases every seven days. The seven-day average for children aged 10 to 17 is presently 1,356.

COVID-19 has infected 1,097,709 persons in Georgia and claimed the lives of 19,806 people, according to the state’s Department of Health.