COVID-19 claimed the lives of 622 fully vaccinated Oregon residents, 64 percent of whom are white Americans.

Since the start of the epidemic, health officials in Oregon have documented a total of 622 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths. At least 64 percent of the deaths among the completely vaccinated, or 402, were White Americans.

According to data from the Oregon Health Authority, only 13 Black persons, 14 Asians, 1 7 American Indian or Alaska Native, and 1 Pacific Islander who were vaccinated against COVID-19 died of the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, Oregon has seen a total of 49,250 breakthrough COVID-19 infections, with a median age of 47 years old. Residents of care centers or senior living communities accounted for at least 3.4 percent, with persons 65 and over accounting for 23.4 percent.

314 people died from COVID-19 after receiving the Pfizer vaccine, 167 people received the Moderna vaccine, and 84 people received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Despite the increased incidence of breakthrough deaths, experts still advise getting vaccinated, stating that the vaccines provide adequate protection against serious disease, hospitalisation, and death.

The new vaccine data comes as Oregon health officials brace for a possible COVID-19 outbreak after three instances of the highly mutated Omicron strain (B.1.1.529) were discovered in the state.

The three cases were discovered in the counties of Washington and Multnomah. The three patients have been in contact with county health officials since then.

“We have a little time, but not a lot, and that’s bad,” Oregon Health & Science University’s lead analyst Peter Graven told KATU. “The boosters we have appear to provide excellent protection against infection and hospitalization.” The B.1.1.529 variety, which was initially discovered in South Africa in November, is a mystery. The Omicron variation, on the other hand, replicates 70 times quicker in human airways than the Delta strain, but 10 times slower in the lungs, according to a team of researchers from the University of Hong Kong’s Faculty of Medicine.

The study, which was only published this week, is currently being peer-reviewed.