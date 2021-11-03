COVID-19 claimed the lives of 581 fully vaccinated Indiana residents, with 56,000 new cases reported.

According to state data, a rising number of fully vaccinated persons in Indiana have died of COVID-19 in the last week.

At least 50 completely vaccinated individuals died of COVID-19 in Indiana during the week of October 21 to October 28, bringing the state’s total number of breakthrough deaths to 581.

People aged 65 and older accounted for 89 percent of all deaths, with the average age of breakthrough deaths being 78. According to data from the Indiana Department of Health, this amount represents 0.017 percent of the state’s fully vaccinated residents.

During the same time period, 3,750 people who had been fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 56,234 breakthrough coronavirus illnesses. The numbers reflect 1.672 percent of the fully vaccinated population in the state.

The number of breakthrough hospitalizations has also grown in the last week, with 87 new admissions reported by health officials. At least 1,184 people have been admitted to hospitals with COVID-19, or for 0.035 percent of those who have been immunized.

Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, health officials reported 1,440 new COVID-19 cases among the unprotected and vaccinated. According to the agency’s COVID-19 dashboard, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state since March 6, 2020 is 1,023,980.

The number of coronavirus cases among students has continuously climbed, with the state reporting 1,466 illnesses among students alone from Aug. 15 to Oct. 29.

For the school year 2021-2022, 43 percent of the total number of student cases were documented in students aged 10 to 14, and 28.7% in those aged 15 to 19. Children aged 5 to 9 were infected 26.9% of the time, while children aged 0 to 4 were infected 1.1 percent of the time.

According to the health department’s school dashboard, girls account for 50.4 percent of student infections, while males account for 49.6 percent.

Indiana has a rolling seven-day positivity rate of 7.3 percent as of Thursday, with a unique individual positivity rate of 15 percent. In October, the highly contagious Delta variant was found in 99.6% of all COVID-19 samples examined.