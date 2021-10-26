COVID-19 claimed the lives of 325 Oregon residents who were fully vaccinated; 48 percent received the Pfizer vaccine.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 300 people in Oregon who were properly vaccinated against COVID-19 have died from the virus, according to the state’s health agency.

COVID-19 mortality among fully vaccinated citizens in Oregon are still on the rise, according to health experts, even as infection rates across the United States continue to decline. According to the state Health Authority’s weekly breakthrough report, 325 fully vaccinated people in Oregon died of COVID-19 as of Oct. 21, accounting for 1% of the state’s fully vaccinated population.

According to the findings, at least 48 percent of the vaccinated patients who died of COVID-19 received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 24 percent had two-dose Moderna vaccinations, and 13 percent received the single-dose Janssen vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

51.3 percent of the 325 total breakthrough COVID-19 deaths occurred in people aged 80 and above, 26.4 percent in people aged 70 to 79, 16.3 percent in people aged 60 to 69, 3 percent in people aged 50 to 59, 2.1 percent in residents aged 40 to 49, and 0.6 percent in residents aged 30 to 39.

As of Oct. 21, no fully vaccinated residents in Oregon aged 12 to 19 or 20 to 29 had died from COVID-19.

Oregon health officials documented 1,977 new breakthrough COVID-19 infections during the week of October 10 to 16, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases among fully vaccinated people in the state to 32,954. A total of 848 cases in people aged 12 to 17 have been reported.

As of Monday, the state’s health department has registered 359,733 COVID-19 infections and 4,295 deaths among the unprotected and vaccinated. According to KATU 2, the agency stated the totals could potentially rise as a result of server troubles on Friday and Saturday.

Over the last month, the daily case average in the United States has plummeted by about 43%. Since August, the average number of cases in Florida, Mississippi, and Louisiana has decreased by roughly 90%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, despite a decline in COVID-19 case rates in most U.S. states, many locations in the Northeast and Upper Midwest, notably Minnesota and Michigan, are still seeing a surge in infections.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States has documented 45,544,939 coronavirus illnesses and 737,316 deaths since the outbreak began.