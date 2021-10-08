COVID-19 claimed the lives of 237 fully vaccinated Oregon residents, with 28,075 breakthrough cases.

According to the state’s breakthrough cases report, more than 200 fully vaccinated residents in Oregon have died of COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, at least 237 completely vaccinated persons have died in Oregon from COVID-19, representing for 0.8 percent of the state’s vaccinated population as of Thursday.

Residents aged 80 and over accounted for 54 percent of all breakthrough deaths in the state, with 26 percent in the 70 to 79 age group, 13 percent in the 60 to 69 age group, 3% in the 50 to 59 age group, 1% in the 40 to 49 age group, and 0.8 percent in the 30 to 39 age group.

According to the study, as of Thursday, Oregon health officials have yet to record breakthrough COVID-19 deaths in anyone aged 10 to 29.

Since the start of the pandemic, Oregon has seen 28,075 breakthrough COVID-19 infections, with the vast majority of cases occurring in adults aged 30 to 39.

Authorities reported 2,542 breakthrough cases between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2, accounting for 24.4 percent of all cases reported within that time period. According to KTVZ, 75.6 percent of the new COVID-19 infections occurred in residents who had not been vaccinated.

One out of every four COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon last week was a breakthrough infection. Officials continue to encourage residents to acquire COVID-19 vaccines, stressing that the jabs still provide protection.

“Unvaccinated people are considerably more likely to contract COVID-19. According to the data, the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is currently four times greater than in vaccinated people,” the health authority stated.

Oregon health officials recorded 59 additional COVID-19 deaths among vaccinated and unvaccinated people on Thursday, the greatest single-day death toll since the outbreak began. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 3,959 people across the state.

Oregon also saw 1,453 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 339,556.

According to a research by The New York Times, the average number of daily cases in Oregon was 1,421 as of Wednesday, while the average number of daily COVID-19 deaths was 18.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States has had 44,158,348 coronavirus illnesses and 710,173 deaths.