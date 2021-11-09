COVID-19 Causes First Pediatric Death in Idaho; Infant’s Age Isn’t Released to the Public

Last month, Idaho health officials announced that a newborn died of COVID-19, the state’s first pediatric mortality from the virus.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare did not release the infant’s name or age in order to protect the privacy of the child’s family.

In a statement released Tuesday, Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator of the Idaho Division of Public Health, stated, “Our hearts go out to the family of this youngster.”

The Idaho Division of Public Health and Southwest District Health, which supervises health facilities in Canyon, Adams, Owyhee, Payette, Gem, and Washington counties, confirmed the fatality.

In a statement, Southwest District Health Director Nikole Zogg said, “We are saddened to hear of the passing of one of our newest community members.” “During this terrible moment, our thoughts and prayers are with the family.” Since the beginning of the epidemic, around 900 children have died as a result of the coronavirus.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the virus has hospitalized around 260 children under the age of 18.

“Virus infection can have terrible effects on families, and this circumstance underscores COVID-19’s seriousness,” Shaw-Tulloch added.

In the announcement, health experts stated that having a COVID-19 vaccine can prevent parents and prospective parents from serious COVID-19 sickness, as well as babies and children who are too young to be vaccinated.

At least 37 children in the state who were infected with coronavirus have been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, a devastating sickness that can strike four weeks after infection.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Idaho has declined by over 39% in the last two weeks, but the state still has one of the highest per-capita infection rates in the country. Last week, one in every 364 Idaho residents tested positive for coronavirus, putting the state in 12th place in the country for new cases per capita.

At least 3,678 people in the state have died as a result of the pandemic since it began.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about half of the state’s people are completely vaccinated against COVID-19. This is a condensed version of the information.