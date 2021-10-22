COVID-19 Caused Life-Threatening Mysterious Symptoms in 5,200 Children.

Over 5,000 children in the United States who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have developed a rare but life-threatening symptom, prompting scientists to investigate the origin of the enigmatic COVID-related inflammation.

At least 5,217 children who tested positive for COVID-19 have acquired the multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, since the outbreak began. Inflammation of a person’s body parts, such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, or eyes, is a COVID-related symptom.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, continuing fever, stomach ache, bloodshot eyes, diarrhea, disorientation, skin rash, or vomiting are all symptoms of the illness.

80 percent of the children with MIS-C, or 4,160 children, were admitted to intensive care units, and 20%, or 1,040 children, required mechanical ventilation. According to CDC data as of Thursday, 0.8 percent of children, or 46 children, had died of MIS-C.

The exact cause of MIS-C is uncertain. Officials have noticed that many young children who have lately been diagnosed with MIS-C have also been infected with COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has the novel coronavirus. Scientists are presently investigating the link between MIS-C and COVID-19 infections.

Some study found that communities with greater COVID-19 rates had higher incidence of the unusual symptoms. Others believe genetics is to blame for rising MIS-C rates, citing a higher number of cases among racial and ethnic minorities in the United States, France, and the United Kingdom, according to NBC News.

While the majority of children who got MIS-C were healthy at the time, 80 percent eventually developed heart issues, according to doctors. According to studies published by the National Cardiac, Lung, and Blood Institute, some people developed irregular heart rhythms or aneurysms.

MIS-C can be treated with the same medicines as are used to treat Kawasaki illness, a juvenile ailment that causes swelling or inflammation of the body’s medium-sized arteries.

Parents are being urged to have their children vaccinated by health professionals. COVID-19 vaccines are only available to those aged 12 and up as of Thursday. However, once the vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech wins emergency use authorisation from the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC, President Joe Biden’s administration plans to roll it out to children aged 5 to 11.