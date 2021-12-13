COVID-19 cases in the United States have increased by 320 percent in Vermont, 219 percent in Missouri, and 168 percent in Texas.

COVID-19 infections are on the rise in three states in the United States, while the virus’s death toll in the country approaches 800,000.

COVID-

Over the last two weeks, 19 case rates have risen in Vermont, Missouri, and Texas, according to authorities.

Health officials in Vermont have seen a 320 percent spike in daily new illnesses. In addition, Missouri has seen a 219 percent increase in daily COVID-19 cases. According to a CNN review of COVID-19 data from John Hopkins University, infection rates in Texas had increased by 168 percent.

Vermont officials set a new single-day record of 740 new infections on Friday, exceeding the previous high of 604 set on Thursday. COVID-19 has infected 72 people in hospitals across the state, with 19 of them in intensive care units. According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, the state’s rolling positive rate is 4.7 percent.

A total of 2,113 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Missouri on Saturday, raising the state’s seven-day positive rate to 12.4%. As of last Thursday, 1,866 COVID-19 patients had been admitted to hospitals, with 420 in the ICU and 226 on ventilators.

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, Texas recorded 2,095 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. As of Dec. 9, hospitals across the state had 8,097 adult beds available, 585 of which were in the adult ICU and 101 in the pediatric ICU.

The huge increase in COVID-19 cases in the three US states comes as the country approaches the dismal milestone of 800,000 deaths since the pandemic began, which is more than the total population of North Dakota. According to a Reuters tally, more than 450,000 people in the United States have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of 2021.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country’s death toll in 2021 topped that of November 2020, which was 385,343.

As the winter season approaches and the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads, the United States has registered 49,921,405 coronavirus cases and is now ready for another potential surge of COVID-19 infections.